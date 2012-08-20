Tennis Channel to 'Live'-en Coverage

RELATED:League-Owned Networks Ready to Run Up the Score

When the FCC last month upheld Tennis Channel's

program-carriage victory against Comcast, it all but assured the single-sport

network would get the increased distribution (and rights fees) it felt it

deserved.

Ken Solomon, Tennis Channel chairman and CEO, says now his

network can do "things that we would have been doing" had the network not been "artificially

discriminated" against by Comcast. "We'll be doing a lot more of what people

love."

That means upping the amount of live coverage. "With the

resources to compete fairly in a level playing field, we can take that 430,000

hours of live and near-live coverage and double it almost overnight, without

spending a dollar on additional rights," says Solomon.

The network is beginning its U.S. Open Series coverage this

month on Mondays, ahead of its previous Thursday or Friday start. "We just didn't

have the money to have the trucks there Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," Solomon

says, adding that Tennis Channel often pulls in some of its best ratings

earlier in tournaments.

Comcast has until Sept. 7 to give Tennis Channel similar

tier placement to its co-owned networks Golf Channel and NBC Sports Network.

Comcast on Aug. 8 filed a petition in federal court for a stay of the FCC

decision.