Tennis Channel Distribution Chief Randy Brown To Start Consulting Firm

Tennis Channel senior VP of distribution Randy Brown is resigning at the end of the month to launch his own content consulting business.





When he exits, distributionVPs Nancy Pingitore and Eric Turpin will jointly take over affiliate sales for the network.





Brown has been with the network since 2001, when he was one of the first executives hired during its start-up phase. Since then, he has helped secure carriage with 18 of the top 20 MSO and satellite providers and cable launches in 47 of the top 50 markets. The network expects to have a subscriber base of 18 million by the end of this summer.





Pingitore will continue to be based in Atlanta and Turpin in New York. Both have worked closely with Brown since shortly after the network’s debut in 2003.