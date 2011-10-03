Tennis Channel Aces Seven-Year French Open Rights Extension

Tennis Channel will continue to serve its expansive Roland Garros coverage into the next decade.

The independent, dedicated racquet network and the French Tennis Federation have agreed to a multiyear extension of the French Open rights package under which Tennis will remain the primary U.S. telecaster of the action from the famed clay courts in Paris.

In addition to cable television, the agreement also includes streaming, digital, mobile, video on demand and "TV Everywhere" rights, as well as giving Tennis access to the French Tennis Federation's extensive media archives.

The pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, covers the Grand Slam fortnights from 2016 through 2022. Tennis and the FFT originally signed a contract encompassing Roland Garros from 2007 through the 2015 event.

