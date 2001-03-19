Ten times a charm?

While his Millionaire gig has made him an icon-and helped make him a BROADCASTING & CABLE Hall of Fame winner last year-Regis Philbin hasn't made that many victory speeches. In fact, he has never won a daytime Emmy for work on his Buena Vista talk show. And, to say this as Regis might, THE SHOW HAS BEEN IN SYNDICATION SINCE 1988!!! He has become daytime's new Susan Lucci.

But last week, Philbin was nominated for the 10th time for a daytime statue for best talk host and best talk show but without ex-co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who took her name out of contention after she left the show last year. (She's hosting the prime time awards show on NBC May 18.) With Oprah Winfrey voluntarily retired from the competition (she won top daytime talk host seven times, and her show won nine times), odds look pretty good that Regis could be a daytime winner at last. Competition includes Rosie O'Donnell, Donny and Marie Osmond, and the cast of The View. Overall, ABC and PBS tied with 53 nominations, CBS had 51, and NBC got 14. Syndicators snagged 49; Showtime, 19.