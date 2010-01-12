Ten More States Receive Broadband Mapping Grants

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration has handed out broadband mapping grants of about $18 million to 10 more states, bringing its total to 51 grants and $97 million.

The states getting the latest grants are Connecticut, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The broadband portion of the stimulus package sets aside as much as $350 million for an interactive online map to show where broadband is available in each state and U. S. territory. Data must be collected semi-annually between 2009 and 2011--the map has to be up and running by Feb. 17, 2011.

Grant winners have to pony up 20% of the cost themselves.