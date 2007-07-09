Temptation Sold In Top 30 Markets

Twentieth Television and FremantleMedia North America have increased clearances for this fall’s new pop culture/home-shopping syndicated game show Temptation to 199 markets, including all the top 30, and 96% of the country.



Among the stations are the 10 MyNetworkTV affiliates owned by Fox, including WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago; along with WTTA Tampa, Fla. (MNT), KCPQ Seattle (Fox), KMYQ Seattle (MNT), WOIO Cleveland (CBS), KTVD Denver (MNT), KPLR St Louis (The CW), XETV San Diego (Fox), WLFL Raleigh, N.C. (CW), KTVU San Francisco (Fox), WMYD Detroit (MNT) and WSVN Miami (Fox).



The game is based on FremantleMedia’s global game-show format Sale of the Century. It will be hosted by television personality Rossi Morreale.