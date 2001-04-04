Temptation rejects retaliating

The controversial couple on Fox's controversial reality series Temptation Island are stirring up more controversy.

Ytossie Patterson and Taheed Watson, the couple eliminated early from the series after Fox producers alleged they had had a child together, are suing the network and Temptation Island producers Rocket Science Laboratories for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The unmarried couple claims they never concealed the identity of their child in an effort to participate on the relationship series. Patterson and Watson claim they were "chastised on-camera in an extremely condescending and humiliating manner."

A Fox spokesman said the network believes the complaint is "merit-less and we expect to prevail."

- Joe Schlosser