Tell it to a judge
Peter Brennan, executive producer for
Judge Judy, is suing the show's distributor Paramount, its producer Big Ticket and their umbrella company Viacom, the lawsuit claiming that, "acting in a common conspiracy,.these entertainment companies are scheming.to cheat Brennan." According to his contract, he pockets 12.5% of the defined revenues from
Judge Judy. He alleges that the defendants are "refusing to disclose information necessary to determine his rightful compensation," thereby low-balling the sum
Judge Judy
generates. Representatives of Paramount and
Judge Judy
declined to comment.
