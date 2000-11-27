Tell it to a judge



Peter Brennan, executive producer for

Judge Judy, is suing the show's distributor Paramount, its producer Big Ticket and their umbrella company Viacom, the lawsuit claiming that, "acting in a common conspiracy,.these entertainment companies are scheming.to cheat Brennan." According to his contract, he pockets 12.5% of the defined revenues from

Judge Judy. He alleges that the defendants are "refusing to disclose information necessary to determine his rightful compensation," thereby low-balling the sum

Judge Judy

generates. Representatives of Paramount and

Judge Judy

declined to comment.