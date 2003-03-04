Televizzle for a new generationizzle
Rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Ashton Kutcher will star in new MTV: Music
Television series this spring.
Doggy Fizzle Televizzle is billed as Snoop Dogg's own variety show, with
spoofs, sketches and the occasional musical performance. The weekly show debuts
June 22 at 10 p.m. EST.
Punk'd stars Kutcher playing practical jokes on unsuspecting celebrity
friends. MTV has ordered up eight episodes of the series, which debuts March 17
at 10:30 p.m. EST.
