Televizzle for a new generationizzle

Rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Ashton Kutcher will star in new MTV: Music

Television series this spring.

Doggy Fizzle Televizzle is billed as Snoop Dogg's own variety show, with

spoofs, sketches and the occasional musical performance. The weekly show debuts

June 22 at 10 p.m. EST.

Punk'd stars Kutcher playing practical jokes on unsuspecting celebrity

friends. MTV has ordered up eight episodes of the series, which debuts March 17

at 10:30 p.m. EST.