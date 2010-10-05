Televisa Invests $1.2 Billion in Univision

In a sign that Univision and Televisa have patched

over their longstanding disagreements, the Mexican media giant has agreed to

invest $1.2 billion in Univision and expand its long-term programming agreement

with the largest U.S. Hispanic broadcaster.

Televisa had filed a lawsuit in 2006 to attempt to

get out of its programming agreement with Univision, which is heavily dependent

on Televisa's telenovelas for its primetime ratings.

Under the terms of the binding agreement, Televisa

will invest $1.2 billion and contribute its 50% stake in the TuTv Hispanic

channels it jointly owns with Univision for a 5% equity stake.

As part of the deal, Univision will have exclusive

U.S. Spanish language rights to Televisa's programming and be able to use that

programming for both its networks and online efforts.

Besides the expanded digital rights, the new

programming agreement is also extended beyond 2017 to 2020.

The deal significantly strengthens Univision's

programming position both for its popular TV networks and its growing digital

platforms and provides Televisa with significantly higher royalty payments for

its programming.

"We are extremely pleased to have reached this important agreement,

which fully aligns the interests of Univision and Televisa for the long term as

both companies work to further serve the substantial growth opportunities in

Spanish-language media in the U.S.," said Haim Saban, chairman of Univision

Communications, in a prepared statement.