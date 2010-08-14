Telestream Grabs Anystream

Telestream, the Nevada City, Calif.-based firm whose FlipFactory

transcoding software is used by many broadcast stations and networks

to convert digital files for transfer between different vendors'

products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Anystream, the

division of Grab Networks which provides large-scale transcoding

systems to programmers to prepare their content for new-media

applications as well as VOD.

Financial terms of the agreement between the two privately held

companies were not disclosed. Under the deal, which is expected to

close this month, Telestream is acquiring the business operations of

Dulles, Va.-based Anystream from Grab, including its East Coast sales

offices in Boston and New York, and adding 30 personnel including

Anystream SVP of sales Kevin McCartney.

While both companies sell transcoding technology and count many

networks as mutual customers, there is little overlap between their

products, according to Telestream CEO Dan Castles. Castles says that

FlipFactory is usually sold on a small scale, with many sales running

one to four licenses, while Anystream's Agility transcoding systems

tend to operate on a much larger-scale and cater to enterprise-level

applications and customers like NBC Universal and Discovery.

Another difference is that FlipFactory is often used to prepare

content for traditional broadcast applications, such as a station

transcoding syndicated content after ingest into the format used by

its playout server, while Anystream is predominantly used to convert

broadcast content into Web-friendly formats.

"It's a case where one plus one equals more than two," says Castles.

"They're different workflows, often at the same customer."

Telestream, which also sells desktop-level transcoding systems as well

as live encoding products, will ultimately discard the Anystream name

but keep the brand names of its products including Agility and Avalon,

a metadata packaging and distribution system. It intends to

demonstrate the combined portfolio of products at the IBC show in

Amsterdam next month.

The acquisition by Telestream maintains a recent pattern of deals for

Anystream, which was founded a decade ago. In 2007 Anystream acquired

Cauldron Solutions, a provider of content management systems for cable

VOD, and in 2008 it merged with Web syndication specialist Voxant to

form Grab Networks. At the time, Anystream said the Voxant deal marked

a strategic shift to get directly involved in the monetization side of

Web video, a business that Grab will continue to focus on.

Becoming part of Telestream seems to mark a return to Anystream's

roots in what has become an increasingly competitive transcoding

market. The deal certainly positions Telestream to get more share of

the worldwide transcoding market, which research firm In-Stat predicts

will grow from $117 million to $297 million by 2014.