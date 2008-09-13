Telestream Expands Pipeline

Telestream is broadening its Pipeline series of hardware-based video-ingest devices with Pipeline HD Dual, a two-channel hardware encoder that captures HD video from tape or live sources and encodes it in real time to leading HD-editing formats including Avid's DNxHD, Panasonic's DVCPRO HD and Apple's ProRes.

Like other Pipeline devices, the Pipeline HD Dual unit is designed to sit on a network so anyone can access it. Telestream says it is the only shared network encoder on the market that encodes video and audio to multiple HD and SD formats.

The device can be used for a variety of applications including multicamera live events, where it allows one or more editors to instantly access the same files in real time and begin creating highlight packages while content is being captured. Pipeline HD Dual can also be used to ingest media from tape or live sources directly into Apple's Final Cut Server media-asset-management system.

At IBC, Telestream will also show new live production and Web-streaming products from Vara Software, a privately held European software firm it acquired last month. Vara's products include Wirecast, a live Webcasting application for Mac or Windows systems that was used to produce on-demand Web coverage of the Live Earth concert event in July 2007 for the MSN portal.