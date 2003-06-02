Telepictures ups McGuire

David McGuire has been promoted to vice president of development at Warner

Bros.' Telepictures Productions.

He will be involved in all aspects of Telepictures' development activities

and report to Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and general

manager of Telepictures.

Telepictures handles the production of all Warner Bros. unscripted shows,

including the forthcoming The Ellen Degeneres Show and The

Sharon Osbourne Show, as well as Extra!, Judge Mathis,

elimiDate and Street Smarts.

Prior to this promotion, McGuire had an overall producing deal at

Telepictures, working on shows such as elimiDate and Jenny Jones.