Telepictures ups McGuire
David McGuire has been promoted to vice president of development at Warner
Bros.' Telepictures Productions.
He will be involved in all aspects of Telepictures' development activities
and report to Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and general
manager of Telepictures.
Telepictures handles the production of all Warner Bros. unscripted shows,
including the forthcoming The Ellen Degeneres Show and The
Sharon Osbourne Show, as well as Extra!, Judge Mathis,
elimiDate and Street Smarts.
Prior to this promotion, McGuire had an overall producing deal at
Telepictures, working on shows such as elimiDate and Jenny Jones.
