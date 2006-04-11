Telepictures Taps Zaccaria as VP/Creative Director

David Zaccaria has been named VP/creative director, on-air promotion, for Telepictures Productions. He will oversee day-to-day promotional activities for Ellen DeGeneres, Tyra Banks, Extra, Judge Mathis and this fall's debuting Dr. Keith Ablow Show.

Zaccaria will report to both Executive VP/General Manager Estey McLoughlin, who oversees on-air promotion for the company's syndicated programming, and Susan Kantor, senior VP of marketing for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Telepictures. He will collaborate with Kantor to formulate overall marketing strategies and create launch campaigns.

Zaccaria joins Telepictures from The WB Television Network, where he served as VP of on-air promotion. Previously, he was creative director of drama series and specials at NBC. He began his marketing career in local TV.