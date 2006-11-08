Telepictures Taps Ankwicz for Production Post

Telepictures Productions on Wednesday named John Ankwicz senior vice president of production.

Ankwicz will oversee production and personnel for all of Telepictures’ shows. He will report to Telepictures president Hilary Estey McLoughlin.

Ankwicz is one of the founding members of Extra, where he started as an Associate Producer in 1994.For the past five years he has been responsible for the launch of shows including The Sharon Osbourne Show and this season’s Dr. Keith Ablow Show.