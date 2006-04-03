Telepictures Officially Names Rappoport Ablow EP

As first reported in B&C last week, Telepictures Productions on Monday officially named Diane Rappoport executive producer of the upcoming Dr. Keith Ablow Show.

Rappoport left her role as executive producer of Paramount’s Montel Williams Show in December after a seven-year run at the show when Williams himself became the sole executive producer. She has also previously worked on The Howie Mandel Show, Paramount’s version of The Maury Povich Show, and as executive in charge of production for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Ablow is a forensic psychiatrist who has been positioned as a younger-skewing answer to Dr. Phil. The show is produced by Telepictures in association with LMNO Productions and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The show will originate from New York City’s Rockefeller Center, with the Fox Television Stations serving as its flagship station group.