Telepictures Names Production Exec.

Telepictures Productions has named Bruce Catania vice president, production, where he will be part of the senior team responsible for overseeing the day-to-day production of various Telepictures’ television series.

Those include first-run syndication (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Judge Mathis, elimiDate and the upcoming The Tyra Banks Show), network (Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge) and cable.

Catania joined Telepictures in July 2004 as supervising producer on Steve Harvey’s WB talk/variety show after several years with Twentieth Television supervising the launches of On Air with Ryan Seacrest,The Orlando Jones Show and The Rob Nelson Show.

Prior to Twentieth, he worked at Paramount Domestic Television on the first-run series Leeza, Rendez-view and Dr. Laura.