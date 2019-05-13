Telemundo, Univision Share Upfront Scoops

Telemundo and Univision divulged aspects of their upfront plans prior to their presentations. Telemundo will premiere a Spanish-language version of NBC game show The Wall, and is shifting LatinX Now!, an entertainment news program it does with E!, from a weekly to a daily.

Hit El Señor de los Cielos returns for its seventh season, Enemigo Intimo returns for season two and Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso gets a spinoff, El Final del Paraíso. NBCUniversal presents its upfront show May 13. Telemundo hosts an event at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York that day. Pitbull performs.

Univision holds upfront presentations May 13-14. Univision Communications is relaunching UniMás May 13, with a focus on live programming: sports, news and reality. Noticiero Univision Edicion Nocturna, a 10 p.m. newscast, begins on UniMás that day. There will be Gold Cup soccer action on that network in the summer, and fall is the premiere of Enamorandonos, a live matchmaking reality show.

On Univision, programming will continue to challenge gender stereotypes, the network said. “We believe in celebrating the everyday woman,” said Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment.

New shows include Jezabel, Cita a Ciegas and El Dragon, the latter from novelist and producer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who is behind the Telemundo hit La Reina del Sur.

Univision is also bringing back beloved novelas for a modern audience, including Rubi, La Usurpadora and Cuna de Lobos. Rodriguez called those “reimaginations” of known novelas, told in 25 episodes.

Univision is rebranding its Univision Deportes network to TUDN.