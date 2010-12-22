Telemundo Taps Rodriguez as EVP Multimedia Development, Distribution
Telemundo has promoted Michael Rodriguez to executive vice president, multimedia development and distribution.
In
this new position, Rodriguez, who had been serving as senior vice
president of sales for Telemundo, will work closely with the network's
senior management team to identify new business initiatives and
alternative revenue streams across the company's varied platforms,
coordinating with all units in support of these new efforts.
Reporting
directly to Telemundo president Don Browne, Rodriguez, who is set to
relocate back to Miami with his family, will build new relationships and
strategic alliances with external companies to create new markets for
Telemundo, while overseeing the implementation of strategies that will
maximize the development of its non-channel related properties and
ancillary businesses.
Ann Gaulke, senior vice president of affiliate
relations, will continue in her role overseeing affiliate relations and
will now report into Rodriguez.
