Telemundo Taps Rodriguez as EVP Multimedia Development, Distribution

Telemundo has promoted Michael Rodriguez to executive vice president, multimedia development and distribution.

In

this new position, Rodriguez, who had been serving as senior vice

president of sales for Telemundo, will work closely with the network's

senior management team to identify new business initiatives and

alternative revenue streams across the company's varied platforms,

coordinating with all units in support of these new efforts.

Reporting

directly to Telemundo president Don Browne, Rodriguez, who is set to

relocate back to Miami with his family, will build new relationships and

strategic alliances with external companies to create new markets for

Telemundo, while overseeing the implementation of strategies that will

maximize the development of its non-channel related properties and

ancillary businesses.

Ann Gaulke, senior vice president of affiliate

relations, will continue in her role overseeing affiliate relations and

will now report into Rodriguez.

