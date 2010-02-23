Telemundo Taps LSN Mobile for iPhone

Spanish language broadcaster and NBC Universal property Telemundo is

using software from LSN Mobile across its station group to deliver

Spanish-language news, weather and sports content to users of Apple's

popular iPhone smartphone.

LSN Mobile, which already counts groups

like Raycom and Nexstar as customers, provides its "Local Wireless"

technology to deliver local news content to a variety of cellphones as

well as handling mobile display ads and text-messaging-based marketing

campaigns. For Telemundo, it has helped launch the "A La Mano" iPhone

app in nine markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, New

York, San Jose, Houston, Puerto Rico and Phoenix.

"A La Mano"

originally launched in May 2007 when Telemundo entered into an exclusive

Spanish-language wireless content deal with LSN Mobile to deliver the

Website content from local Telemundo stations to mobile users throughout

the U.S. The new iPhone apps feature the same type of "A La Mano"

content delivered to other cellphones including news, weather, sports

and entertainment content; slideshows; high-quality video; lottery

numbers; and horoscopes, in addition to local market personalization..

"Once

again, we are first to market with an innovative tool for our ‘A la

Mano' users," said Ronald Gordon, President of Telemundo Station Group,

in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that mobile devices are a

growing communication platform for Hispanic consumers, and we are

meeting their desire for relevant content and information when and where

they want it to be."