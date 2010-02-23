Telemundo Taps LSN Mobile for iPhone
By Glen Dickson
Spanish language broadcaster and NBC Universal property Telemundo is
using software from LSN Mobile across its station group to deliver
Spanish-language news, weather and sports content to users of Apple's
popular iPhone smartphone.
LSN Mobile, which already counts groups
like Raycom and Nexstar as customers, provides its "Local Wireless"
technology to deliver local news content to a variety of cellphones as
well as handling mobile display ads and text-messaging-based marketing
campaigns. For Telemundo, it has helped launch the "A La Mano" iPhone
app in nine markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, New
York, San Jose, Houston, Puerto Rico and Phoenix.
"A La Mano"
originally launched in May 2007 when Telemundo entered into an exclusive
Spanish-language wireless content deal with LSN Mobile to deliver the
Website content from local Telemundo stations to mobile users throughout
the U.S. The new iPhone apps feature the same type of "A La Mano"
content delivered to other cellphones including news, weather, sports
and entertainment content; slideshows; high-quality video; lottery
numbers; and horoscopes, in addition to local market personalization..
"Once
again, we are first to market with an innovative tool for our ‘A la
Mano' users," said Ronald Gordon, President of Telemundo Station Group,
in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that mobile devices are a
growing communication platform for Hispanic consumers, and we are
meeting their desire for relevant content and information when and where
they want it to be."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.