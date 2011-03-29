Telemundo Sponsors Entrant in IndyCar Circuit

Telemundo has partnered with IndyCar in an attempt to drive ratings, MediaDailyNews reported. The network has sponsored an entrant in this year's IndyCar circuit, with its logo emblazoned on the car.

Telemundo's Vice President of National Sales Andy Barnet noticed Hispanic NASCAR fans in the market; with this observation, Telemundo arranged the sponsorship with IndyCar.

"There was no one there from Telemundo or one of our competitors, so that's kind of where I found an opportunity," Barnet said, adding that he hopes to expand Telemundo's presence in racing.

The IndyCar races are broadcast by Telemundo's sibling network Versus, and will take place both in Telemundo markets and internationally. -- Lindsay Rubino