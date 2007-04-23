Telemundo Signs New Affiliates

Spanish-language network Telemundo announced new affiliations with stations in New Orleans and Boise, Idaho. KKIC Boise launched on April 1, while WHMM New Orleans is slated to launch in mid-May.

WHMM will be the first and only full-power Spanish-language station in the New Orleans DMA, says Telemundo.

“We are extremely excited to enter the New Orleans market, which is experiencing unprecedented growth as the city works to rebuild,” stated Ann Gaulke, Senior VP of Affiliate Relations for Telemundo. “New Orleans is an increasingly important Hispanic market.”