Telemundo Reporter Abducted in Venezuela

Daniel Garrido, Venezuela-based correspondent for Noticias Telemundo, was abducted at 6 a.m. Feb. 26 in La Castellana, Caracas, and was later released. Telemundo said Garrido was covering the detention and deportation of a Noticias Univision crew when a group of unidentified armed men forced him into a vehicle and covered his head with a hood. Garrido was questioned for six hours and then freed.

Telemundo said “he is free and in good health.”

Six Univision staffers, including anchor Jorge Ramos, were detained at the presidential palace in Caracas Feb. 25.

Garrido’s captors kept his equipment.

“Noticias Telemundo repudiates this type of harassment that threatens freedom of expression and human rights,” the network said. “It demands that the Venezuelan government guarantees our right to inform, as well as the physical integrity of journalists operating in Venezuela, as established by international agreements and local legislation.”