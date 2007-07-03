Telemundo Promotes Wilkey, Reports Gains

Ken Wilkey was named Senior V.P. of Broadcast Operations at Telemundo. Formerly the SVP of Technology for NBC and Telemundo stations, Wilkey will report to EVP Derek Bond and John Wallace. He’ll oversee all network broadcast operations, production services and program editing. He’ll also focus on digital platforms.

Commented Telemundo EVP Derek Bond, "As the network’s broadcast operations continue to transition into new technologies and new digital businesses, we are pleased to have Ken on board to help us navigate through these changes."

NBC owns the Spanish-language broadcaster, which reported a 17% growth in Monday-Friday primetime viewing in June, compared to a year ago. Telemundo is also up 9% for the second quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2006.