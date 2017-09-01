Telemundo to Present Full Day of Harvey Programming

NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language network Telemundo has joined forces with the American Red Cross to present a full day of special programming across all of the network’s daily shows and digital platforms Sept.1 aimed at increasing awareness and raising funds to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The programming will complement continuous news coverage led by Telemundo news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart and the local station’s news reporters. The initiative will help collect funds for victms of the huricane through www.elpoderenti.com/cruzroja or by calling 1-800-596-6567. The Red Cross day begins with morning show Un Nuevo Dia, (7a/6c), where Roberto Baltodano, spokesperson for the Red Cross will join the show’s hosts, and continue with Suelta La Sopa (3p/2c), Al Rojo Vivo con Maria Celeste (4p/3c), Noticias Telemundo (6:30p/5:30c) and Titulares y Mas (11:35p/10:35c).

“The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern in a statement. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our amazing donors – like NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises. With their support the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”



