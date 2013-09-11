Telemundo Philly Ramping Up News Staff

NBCUniversal's Telemundo outlet WWSI Philadelphia is hiring 15 employees as it preps for a local news launch in early January. Posts include reporter, producer, anchor and photographer, as well as positions in sales, finance and engineering.

Telemundo Station Group acquired WWSI for $19 million in July. Sister to WCAU Philadelphia, WWSI will debut 30-minute Spanish-language newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. early in 2014. The station also added a more powerful transmitter and stronger antenna, scheduled to be installed in November 2013.

"We're looking for talented Spanish-speaking journalists who are passionate about delivering the Hispanic community the local news and information that is important and relevant in their lives," said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WWSI-WCAU. "This is a unique opportunity to play a role in the launch of a first-time newscast working for a company that is dedicated to serving our communities with quality journalism."