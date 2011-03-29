Telemundo Partners with L'Oreal to Launch Club de Noveleras

Telemundo has partnered with L'Oreal to launch a telenovela fan club called Club de Noveleras, the network announced Tuesday.

Telemundo, a network that produces content for Hispanics, is launching the club throughout local market communities, including 10 talent tours around the U.S. in 2011 as well as having an online presence at www.clubdenoveleras.com. This launch is the largest of its scope and scale for both Telemundo and L'Oreal, the network said.

The fan club will bring exclusive content to members and allow telenovela fans to interact with each other on various social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter. It will be integrated with Telemundo's existing social media unit, Social@Telemundo, and promoted across NBCU's platforms.

"This integrated program transforms viewership into relationship while connecting L'Oreal USA's brands like L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline and Garnier, to their target consumers in an experiential and unique way," said Jacqueline Hernández, COO for Telemundo. "Consumers will be able to join an online community where they can interact with each other and with their favorite telenovela stars, while also finding rich beauty content including a brand new dedicated beauty blog."