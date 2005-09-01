Telemundo Organizes Fundraiser

Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo will air a benefit concert for Hurricane Katrina disaster relief. The one hour program, Unidos por las Víctimas del Huracán Katrina (United for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina), will air in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Friday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m.

Mun2, Telemundo’s cable network will simulcast the special.

Unidos por las Víctimas will feature news, updates, and live musical performances. Among those scheduled appear are American Red Cross ambassadors, network personalities and cast members from telenovelas, or Spanish-language soap operas.

Throughout the weekend, Telemundo's regular programming will continue to provide updates on relief efforts and reminders on how to donate.