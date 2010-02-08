Telemundo Names Escobar Executive VP of Network News

Former Telemundo entertainment executive Ramon Escobar has

been named executive VP of Telemundo Network News. He'll oversee all of the

Spanish-language broadcaster's network news operations and will develop

strategic plans for all news properties. Escobar will also oversee the

network's domestic and international news bureaus and will develop on-air

talent and communications.

He'll report to Telemundo President Don Browne.

"I've had the good fortune over the past 16 years to

work with Ramon and see first-hand his talent, passion, dedication to

journalism and commitment to serving the U.S. Hispanic community," said

Browne. "His extensive experience in journalism and his ability to

understand the rapidly evolving, multi-media world of news and information

position him perfectly to lead our news organization into the future."

Escobar joins Telemundo from Sucherman Consulting Group,

where he was VP of consulting for the last two years, working with the likes of

ABC News, Discovery and Animal Planet. Before that, Escobar was Telemundo's

senior executive VP of entertainment.

Prior to that, Escobar was a senior VP at the Telemundo

Station Group.