Telemundo Names Escobar Executive VP of Network News
Former Telemundo entertainment executive Ramon Escobar has
been named executive VP of Telemundo Network News. He'll oversee all of the
Spanish-language broadcaster's network news operations and will develop
strategic plans for all news properties. Escobar will also oversee the
network's domestic and international news bureaus and will develop on-air
talent and communications.
He'll report to Telemundo President Don Browne.
"I've had the good fortune over the past 16 years to
work with Ramon and see first-hand his talent, passion, dedication to
journalism and commitment to serving the U.S. Hispanic community," said
Browne. "His extensive experience in journalism and his ability to
understand the rapidly evolving, multi-media world of news and information
position him perfectly to lead our news organization into the future."
Escobar joins Telemundo from Sucherman Consulting Group,
where he was VP of consulting for the last two years, working with the likes of
ABC News, Discovery and Animal Planet. Before that, Escobar was Telemundo's
senior executive VP of entertainment.
Prior to that, Escobar was a senior VP at the Telemundo
Station Group.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.