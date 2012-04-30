Telemundo to Debut Branded Bilingual Web Telenova

Telemundo will debut a bilingual, branded web series, Mia Mundo, beginning this week, reportsThe New York Times.

The series will feature product placements from the show's sponsors, Verizon and Chevrolet. The title character Mia -- which itself is a reference to the type of female viewers the show is targeting (Modern Independent Achiever) -- will use a Verizon mobile phone and tablet and drive around in a Chevrolet Cruze, according to the report. Another character will use a Chevrolet Camaro.

Verizon Wireless will also run behind-the-scenes video clips on the Verizon Video app, the article says.

Mia Mundo will feature talent from both Spanish telenovelas and English reality shows.

Thirteen three-minute episodes will be shown weekly online starting May 3. Viewers will be able to vote for how they want the show to end. The hour long finale will be shown on mun2.