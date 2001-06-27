Telemundo buying Dallas indie
Telemundo Communications and Southwest Sports Television have struck a deal for Telemundo to acquire the full-power independent station KXTX(TV)in Dallas from Southwest Sports.
The acquisition will give Telemundo an owned and
operated station in the eight largest U.S. Hispanic markets. Hispanics now represent 20.5% - or 1.2 million - of Dallas-Ft. Worth's total population. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. Telemundo recently created duopolies in two of the three largest U.S. Hispanic markets by purchasing Los Angeles' KWHY(TV) and agreeing to program WEYS(TV) in Miami. - Richard Tedesco
