Telemundo Adds Trés

Telemundo is launching three new novelas during March and April.

La Ley del Silencio, produced in partnership with FremantleMedia, was shot on location in Dallas, Texas, with its main studio in Las Colinas. The first novela ever shot in HD, it airs weeknights at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. Central.

Upcoming novela Los Plateados is set at the turn of the 20th century and shot on location in Mexico at an antique hacienda. Produced in partnership with Mexican company Argos, it premieres March 28 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. Central.

Third novela Amarte Así was produced in partnership with Promofilm on location outside of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and premieres April 5 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. Central.

“We are very proud of all we’ve accomplished to date,” said Ramón Escobar, executive VP, programming and production, Telemundo. “These three new novelas…clearly demonstrate how devoted we are to continue offering the high-quality and innovative programs our audience deserves.”