Telemundo 47 Anchor Edgardo Del Villar Has Died of Cancer

Edgardo Del Villar, news anchor at WNJU New York, died Dec. 13 of brain cancer. He was 51. Del Villar joined the station, known as Telemundo 47, in 2017 after working as a correspondent and fill-in anchor at the Telemundo network in Miami.

Raised in Mexico, he anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. Noticiero 47 Telemundo newscasts with Darling Burdiez until August, when he began battling his illness full time.

“Edgardo Del Villar was a talented journalist and gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen,” said Cristina Schwarz, Telemundo 47 president and general manager. “We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration and we loved him.”

Schwarz extended condolences to Del Villar’s mother, siblings, wife Carolina and Dana Princesa. “They will forever remain in our hearts,” she said.

Prior to joining Telemundo in 2013, Del Villar was a Televisa anchor in Mexico. Before that, he was news director and anchor at several radio networks.