Telegdy Assumes Leadership of NBC Late Night

NBC reality chief Paul Telegdy has been given additional oversight of the network's late night programming as veteran late night programming executive Rick Ludwin steps down from his post, NBC said Thursday.

Telegdy will assume the newly created position of president, alternative and late night programming while Ludwin will remain in a consultancy role, according to the network.

Telegdy was the chief programming executive responsible for bringing The Voice to NBC, as well as other reality hits like America's Got Talent and The Sing-Off. He has also overseen specials such as last year's primetime Emmys telecast on NBC.

"Paul is an exemplary executive who has tremendous creative vision in the area of unscripted programming which makes him perfect for this expanded role," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt. "I know he will bring his uniquely inventive eye to our venerable late-night institutions and I'm personally pleased that he is extending his relationship with NBC as we seek to build the best team of top executives possible."