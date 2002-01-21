Telefutura is now

Univision's launch last week of its second broadcast network, Telefutura, boosted the tune-in level of Hispanic homes to Spanish-language TV and didn't appear to draw viewers away from Univision or Telemundo.

In its first two days (Jan. 14-15), Telefutura averaged a 4 share in Hispanic homes and among adults 18 to 49. Telemundo averaged a 9 share, up one point from last year, in households and was flat, with a 9 share, in adults 18 to 49. Univision was up a point in both, to a 34 share in households and a 32 share in adults 18-49. Tune-in for Hispanic TV rose six points, to a 47 share.

Telefutura is designed to counter-program both Univision and Telemundo. While both of those established networks air mostly novellas

in prime time, Telefutura will counter with movies—although it will air a full slate of novellas

in the daytime. The new network will also carry some sports and music programming, at least one new talk show, and a smattering of family, teen and children's shows.