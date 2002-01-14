The TeleFutura is now
TeleFutura, Univision Communications Inc.'s new national Spanish-language
broadcast network, launches Monday at 4 p.m. with 42 affiliates nationwide
(including 23 owned-and-operated stations) reaching 70 percent of Hispanic
homes.
The network is throwing bashes in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, San
Francisco and Dallas, each of which has proclaimed Jan. 14 'TeleFutura
Day.'
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.