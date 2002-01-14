Trending

The TeleFutura is now

By

TeleFutura, Univision Communications Inc.'s new national Spanish-language
broadcast network, launches Monday at 4 p.m. with 42 affiliates nationwide
(including 23 owned-and-operated stations) reaching 70 percent of Hispanic
homes.

The network is throwing bashes in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, San
Francisco and Dallas, each of which has proclaimed Jan. 14 'TeleFutura
Day.'