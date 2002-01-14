The TeleFutura is now

TeleFutura, Univision Communications Inc.'s new national Spanish-language

broadcast network, launches Monday at 4 p.m. with 42 affiliates nationwide

(including 23 owned-and-operated stations) reaching 70 percent of Hispanic

homes.

The network is throwing bashes in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, San

Francisco and Dallas, each of which has proclaimed Jan. 14 'TeleFutura

Day.'