TeleFutura host joining NBC News

Lilia Luciano, host of TeleFutura's Escándalo TV,

is joining NBC News.

Starting Oct. 18. Luciano will be a correspondent

based in Miami and reporting for all platforms including NBC Nightly News and Today,

as well as co-owned Telemundo.

While at TeleFutura, Luciano was also a correspondent for parent

Univision's coverage of the 2010 World Cup and its Aquíy Ahora program.