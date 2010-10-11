Trending

TeleFutura host joining NBC News

Lilia Luciano, host of TeleFutura's Escándalo TV,
is joining NBC News.

Starting Oct. 18. Luciano will be a correspondent
based in Miami and reporting for all platforms including NBC Nightly News and Today,
as well as co-owned Telemundo.

While at TeleFutura, Luciano was also a correspondent for parent
Univision's coverage of the 2010 World Cup and its Aquíy Ahora program.