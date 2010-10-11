TeleFutura host joining NBC News
Lilia Luciano, host of TeleFutura's Escándalo TV,
is joining NBC News.
Starting Oct. 18. Luciano will be a correspondent
based in Miami and reporting for all platforms including NBC Nightly News and Today,
as well as co-owned Telemundo.
While at TeleFutura, Luciano was also a correspondent for parent
Univision's coverage of the 2010 World Cup and its Aquíy Ahora program.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.