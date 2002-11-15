Telco unveils Missing for fall 2003

Independent distributor Telco Productions Inc. is launching in syndication a new

weekly half-hour reality series titled Missing, looking at cases of

missing persons.

The FBI, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and local

law-enforcement agencies are helping with the series, said Alex Paen, president

of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Telco.

At the end of each episode, a Hollywood celebrity will offer safety tips and

promote information hotlines.

To customize the show for stations, each episode will include a space where

stations can insert a segment about a local missing-persons case.

Stations also can avail themselves each week of five different brief cases to

use in newscasts or other programming, and they can buy one or two episodes per

week, Paen said.

Telco and Paen have created two other successful weekly syndicated programs:

Animal Rescue, now in its sixth season, and State Police, in its

third. Telco also distributes daily court show We the Jury.

Missing will be executive-produced by Paen and Bill Grundfest of NBC's

Mad About You. It is scheduled for next fall, but it may be ready to debut

this spring, Paen said.