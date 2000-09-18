Tektronix tackles lip-sync delay

Test- and measurement-systems-supplier Tektronix has developed a way to correct audio-to-video delays (also known as "lip-sync errors") in digital video.

The system, called the AVDC100, applies a digital "watermark" of the audio content to the video signal near the point of audio/video content creation. Then, as it analyzes the watermark in the distribution chain, it measures the audio/video delay error and automatically corrects it by adjusting the audio delay.