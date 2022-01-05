Tegna Stations in Four Markets Pulled Off Verizon Fios

Tegna stations in five markets were pulled off Verizon Fios Tuesday, with the station group and pay TV operator unable to reach agreement on a new broadcast retransmission contract.

The blackout involves Tegna stations in Washington, D.C. (CBS affiliate WUSA); Norfolk, Virginia (ABC affiliate WVEC); Buffalo, New York (NBC affiliate WGRZ); Harrisburg; and Pennsylvania (Fox affiliate WPMT).

"As of January 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Tegna failed to agree to fair terms of its contract with Verizon. Unfortunately, Tegna has a reputation for this type of practice with providers, which ultimately results in pulling content from viewers," Verizon said in a statement.

On Monday, Tegna and Verizon Communications said they have agreed to extend their retransmission consent negotiations for a handful of stations in five markets until 6 p.m. January 4, holding out some hope that a long-term deal can be reached.

The Verizon statement conspicuously left off Fox affiliate WTIC-TV in Hartford, Conn. -- it's unclear as whether that's part of the station blackout at this point.

More to come...