Tegna, Verizon Retrans Talks Extended to January 4

Tegna and Verizon Communications said they have agreed to extend their retransmission consent negotiations for a handful of stations in five markets until 6 p.m. January 4, holding out some hope that a long-term deal can be reached.

The talks involve Tegna stations in Washington, D.C. (CBS affiliate WUSA); Norfolk, Virginia (ABC affiliate WVEC); Buffalo, New York (NBC affiliate WGRZ); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Fox affiliate WPMT) and Hartford, Connecticut (Fox affiliate WTIC). The retrans agreements for the stations were originally set to expire at 5 p.m. on December 31. According to a Verizon spokesperson, both sides agreed to an extension to 6 p.m. January 4 and continue to negotiate.

Those stations are among more than 60 Tegna stations in 53 markets currently embroiled in a retransmission dispute with Dish Network. The Tegna stations went dark to about 3 million Dish customers on October 6. So far, there is no sign that a deal is imminent. ■