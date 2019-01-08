Tegna, ABC Renew Affiliation Pact

Station group Tegna said it has reached a multi-year agreement with broadcast network ABC for its ABC-affiliated stations in nine markets serving nearly 8 million households across the country.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing relationship with ABC across platforms,” said Tegna CEO Dave Lougee in a statement. “This long-term agreement adds certainty and stability for our stations as they continue to provide their communities with valuable, must-have and multi-platform local and network content.”

The agreement includes renewals for the following stations: WFAA in Dallas; KXTV in Sacramento, Calif.; KVUE in Austin, Texas; WVEC in Norfolk, Va.; WZZM in Grand Rapids, Mich.; WJXX in Jacksonville, Fla.; WHAS in Louisville, Ky.; KIII in Corpus Christi, Texas; and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas.

“We value the collaboration we have with TEGNA to reach viewers in key markets across the country,” said ABC Television Network executive VP, affiliate relations and marketing John Rouse in a statement. “We are very pleased to extend our agreement and look forward to building on our strong relationship in the years to come.”

One of those stations—WVEC in Norfolk—was part of a brief blackout to Verizon Communications Fios TV customers on Dec. 31. Tegna and Verizon reached a deal on Jan. 3. The station group also had a brief seven-hour blackout of its 47 stations in 39 markets with Dish Network in December.