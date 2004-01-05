Teen Titans Gets Second Season

Cartoon Network's popular Teen Titans returns for season two Jan. 10 with 13 new episodes. The half-hour animated show, which debuted in July, is based on a DC Comics series about teen superheroes protecting a West Coast city.

Teen Titans scores solid Nielsen marks among Cartoon's kid viewers. Weekend plays (Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 10 p.m.) attracted an average 1.02 million kids 2-11, a 30% improvement over the previously occupant of its time slot.