Teen Matchmaker-Themed Romcom 'XO, Kitty' Shines Amid Downer Week -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For May 14-21
'Bridgerton' spinoff 'Queen Charlotte' wins the frame, but loses half its audience from week 2
The teen-targeted matchmaker-themed romcom XO, Kitty debuted to a spry 72.1 million streaming hours in its first four days on Netflix, representing a bright spot in what was a downer week for the world's top streaming platform, during which no show garnered 100 million or more viewing hours.
Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte was actually the most watched show once again on Netflix for the week of May 14-21, but the dropped nearly half of its week 2 audience with 82.4 million total streaming hours.
There were several celeb documentary debut disappointments for Netflix, including McGregor Forever, the four-part limited series focused on MMA fighter Conor McGregor, which drew only 20.9 million viewing hours in its first five days; and one-part Playboy model-focused Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, which was watched for 15.7 million total platform hours in its first six days.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!