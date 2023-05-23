Teen Matchmaker-Themed Romcom 'XO, Kitty' Shines Amid Downer Week -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For May 14-21

The teen-targeted matchmaker-themed romcom XO, Kitty debuted to a spry 72.1 million streaming hours in its first four days on Netflix, representing a bright spot in what was a downer week for the world's top streaming platform, during which no show garnered 100 million or more viewing hours.

Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte was actually the most watched show once again on Netflix for the week of May 14-21, but the dropped nearly half of its week 2 audience with 82.4 million total streaming hours.

There were several celeb documentary debut disappointments for Netflix, including McGregor Forever, the four-part limited series focused on MMA fighter Conor McGregor, which drew only 20.9 million viewing hours in its first five days; and one-part Playboy model-focused Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, which was watched for 15.7 million total platform hours in its first six days.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)