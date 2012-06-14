Ted Hearn Resting Comfortably After Surgery

Ted Hearn said Thursday he was resting comfortably at Sibley

Memorial Hospital in Washington after successful surgery for an intestinal

blockage.

Hearn, VP, communications, American Cable Association, and

former Washington Bureau Chief for Multichannel

News, said he has been suffering stomach pains and checked himself in after

home remedies weren't alleviating the situation.

He said he expected to remain in the hospital for a few more

days, but joked that his doctor promised him the surgery would add 50 yards to

his drive.