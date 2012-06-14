Ted Hearn Resting Comfortably After Surgery
Ted Hearn said Thursday he was resting comfortably at Sibley
Memorial Hospital in Washington after successful surgery for an intestinal
blockage.
Hearn, VP, communications, American Cable Association, and
former Washington Bureau Chief for Multichannel
News, said he has been suffering stomach pains and checked himself in after
home remedies weren't alleviating the situation.
He said he expected to remain in the hospital for a few more
days, but joked that his doctor promised him the surgery would add 50 yards to
his drive.
