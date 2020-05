Never ever, ever, ever, ever give up—there’s always

a way.

The hardest thing to do is pulling out all the stops

all the time. That’s difficult to do, but it’s what it takes

these days. All the time. Really, you snooze you lose,

for a second. Because viewers are tough, they have a

right to be tough. Viewers have a million places to go,

a million things to watch.