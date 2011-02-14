Ted Garcia Joins PwC's EMC Practice

Ted Garcia has joined PwC's U.S. Entertainment, Media and

Communications (EMC) practice as managing director. He is based in PwC's Los

Angeles office.

Garcia will work with television and film production studios

in digital and physical content creation and distribution.

Prior to joining PwC, Garcia worked for Universal

Studios/Universal Music Group, leading digital strategies, financial

application implementations, supplier/contract management and shared services

supporting television, theatrical, studio operations and theme parks.