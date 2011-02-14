Ted Garcia Joins PwC's EMC Practice
Ted Garcia has joined PwC's U.S. Entertainment, Media and
Communications (EMC) practice as managing director. He is based in PwC's Los
Angeles office.
Garcia will work with television and film production studios
in digital and physical content creation and distribution.
Prior to joining PwC, Garcia worked for Universal
Studios/Universal Music Group, leading digital strategies, financial
application implementations, supplier/contract management and shared services
supporting television, theatrical, studio operations and theme parks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.