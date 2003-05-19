TechTV hires banker to shop network

Long-struggling cable network TechTV has retained an investment banker to

look for partners or buyers.

Greenbridge Partners LLC's Mike Yagemann, who has long worked on deals for TechTV

owner Paul Allen, is "exploring strategic alliances" for the network, which

could include an outright sale.

Industry executives said that is Allen's preferred outcome, hoping that he

can recover the estimated $450 million he's sunk into the network ($320 million

to buy it three years ago, plus $120 million in operating losses, according to

one industry executive familiar with the network).

But TechTV acting CEO Joe Gillespie said there is "a range of different

companies that could influence both our distribution and marketing."

He added that he's interested in boosting the network's 40 million-subscriber

distribution and finding some company that could cross-promote TechTV with its

own product lines, although he said that wouldn't necessarily be another cable

programmer.

TechTV has attracted little viewership in its eight years of operation,

unable to find a groove despite flipping through a few different programming

models.

The current approach calls for a blend of documentaries, how-to programs and

old techie movies and TV series.