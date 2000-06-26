Andy Lippman, associate director and senior research scientist, media laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, also appointed to board of directors, Wavexpress, New York. He will continue to be based in Boston.

Michael Taylor, director of business development, nCUBE, San Francisco, named VP, business development.

Claire Hall, U.S. sales manager, Calrec Audio, West Yorkshire, England, joins Solid State Logic, New York, as national sales manager, broadcast products.

Jeff McGannon, executive, Panasonic Automotive Electronics Company, Detroit, joins USA Digital Radio, Detroit, as director, OEM business development.

Graham Keenan, radio marketing specialist, Interep, New York, named president, Interep New Media.

Appointments at PowerTV, Cupertino, Calif.: Susan Crawford, VP of finance and CFO, Superior Telecommunications Inc., Atlanta, joins as CFO; Richard Hemmerling, VP, engineering, Plexus, Sunnyvale, Calif., joins as VP, product development.

Patrick Walsh, engagement manager, McKinsey & Co. Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, joins USA Digital Radio, Columbia, Md., as VP, wireless data business development.

Joseph Stark, president and CEO, ViziWorx Inc., Wichita, Kan., joins Mixed Signals Technologies, Culver City, Calif., as senior VP, business development.