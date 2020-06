TECHNOLOGY

Richard C. Notebaert, retired chairman, and CEO, Ameritech Corp., Chicago, joins board of directors, Tellabs, Lisle, Ill.

Donald H. Buck, group VP, transmission distribution group, Video Services Corporation, Northvale, N.J., named executive VP.

Marie McMorris-Bruce, area coordinator, Hearst Entertainment Cosmopolitan Television, Miami, joins Broadcast Video Inc. there as producer and program manager.

John P. Cassidy, ENG technician, Canadian Television Network, joins Interface Media Group, Washington, as account executive.

Bill Coffin, visual effects compositor, Editel, Los Angeles, joins Post Logic Studios, Hollywood, Calif., as visual effects artist.